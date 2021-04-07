Activities and attractions to look forward to later this month as lockdown eases

Following last week’s easing of the covid restrictions, Scots can now look forward to the next round of measures being lifted on 26 April.

Museums, gyms and non-essential retail are among some of the businesses that will be allowed to reopen later this month.

Here we’ve rounded up a selection of what people in the north-east can now return to very soon.

All libraries, museums and galleries

Balmoral Castle

The Queen’s famous Aberdeenshire home grounds, gardens, exhibitions, gift shops and restaurant will open to the public on a daily basis from Monday 26th April until Monday 2nd August this year.

What they say: “Enjoy a relaxing visit of the grounds, exhibitions and Ballroom at Balmoral with our audio tour, which is available in English with Dutch, French, German, Italian and Spanish translations.

“All visitors will need to register with track and trace on arrival and are asked to adhere to social distancing guidance.”

Aberdeen Science Centre

The world-class science hub underwent a £4.7 million refurbishment in the past two-years.

With over 50 interactive exhibits and live science shows, a trip to the Centre will inspire the scientist within as well as entertain the whole family.

What they say: “We are delighted to let you know that Aberdeen Science Centre will reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 28th.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to get the centre ready and more information, including our online booking system, will be available shortly.

Grampian Transport Museum, Alford

#SaveTheDate We are pleased and excited to announce that we will be reopening on the 29th of April!While we might… Posted by Grampian Transport Museum on Monday, March 29, 2021

With a huge collection of historic cars and vehicles, the Grampian Transport Museum is set to welcome visitors back on 29 April.

What they say: “We are pleased and excited to announce that we will be reopening on the 29th of April.

“While we might have been quiet over the last month it doesn’t mean that we haven’t been busy. Keep an eye on our social media to find out what we have been up to!”

Gyms and outdoor centres

David Lloyd Aberdeen

David Lloyd gym in Garthdee is preparing for members to return on 26 April and have a number of safety measures put in place.

What they say: “The safety of our members and team members is our number one priority, but while things are a little different, our clubs continue to provide a premium health and fitness experience.

“We’re striving to offer the most complete club experience possible, so whether you’re a racquets enthusiast desperate to get back on court, a keen swimmer who’s missed the water, or a gym lover tired of exercising in the living room, we’re sure to have something for you.”

Bannatyne Health Club in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Bannatyne Health Club will also welcome back members on 26 April following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The company has undertaken an extensive risk assessment to make changes to its working practices.

What they say: “The long wait to open our doors to our members is nearly over !

“Following the Scottish First Minister’s announcement, we’re excited and hopeful to reopen all clubs in Scotland in late April.”

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports

The famed dry ski slope in Aberdeen is gearing up for a return of snow sport enthusiasts, despite winter being over, on 26 April.

What they say: “Following the First Minister’s update on 16 March, Snowsport Scotland has received confirmation from the Scottish Government that the indicative date for all snowsports centres to reopen is the 26 April, subject to final confirmation.

“We are disappointed in this delay, given the resumption of other outdoor non-contact sport, but we look forward to welcoming our customers back when guidelines allow.”