Activists halt progress of North Sea rig bound for BP field

A group of Greenpeace activists have halted progress on a Transocean oil rig bound for the North Sea.

The rig was en route to work at BP’s Vorlich field.

The climate group boarded the rig at 6.30pm last night as it attempted to leave Cromarty Firth under tow, north of Inverness.

Using a ladder activists scaled the structure to unfurl a banner emblazoned with the words “climate emergency”.

Last night the Greenpeace activists aboard the oil rig, owned by Transocean and contracted by BP, said they had enough provisions to last several days.

The activists, who were occupying a gantry on a leg of the rig, below the main deck, said they were attempting to stop the platform reaching the Vorlich oil field.

A BP spokesman said: “In all operations safety is our top priority. While we recognise the right for peaceful protest, the actions of this group are irresponsible and may put themselves and others unnecessarily at risk.”