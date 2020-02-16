Aberdeen residents asked for opinions on active travel

Aberdeen City Council is reminding residents to take the opportunity to have their say on the city’s active travel action plan.

The current plan kicked in in 2017 and is due to run until next year.

However, the local authority is keen to gather public opinion on the creation of a new plan to for afterwards.

In a statement, the council said: “We are particularly keen to hear the views of the public to ensure we are reflecting the wishes of the population in our strategies and policies going forward, and that the public has a sense of ownership of the refreshed action plan.

“The refreshed Action Plan should be as wide ranging a document as possible, reflecting the range of views of all stakeholders in order to be as inclusive a document as it possibly can be.”

To complete the survey, visit online here.