Active travel project on A96 near Elgin scheduled to take four months

By Daniel Boal
11/10/2021, 8:54 am
A new active travel project planned for the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near Elgin is underway

Work on a new active travel project along the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near Elgin has started today.

The project, estimated to cost £195,000, is scheduled to take around four months to complete.

Once finished, a two-metre wide shared footpath and cycleway will be in place along a 750-meter stretch between Lhanbryde and Fochabers.

With the ambition of improving road safety further, new signage and road markings will be installed.

A second crossing point and upgrades to an existing crossing will also be established.

The project aims to promote further active travel within the north-east, such as walking and cycling.

Traffic managed to maintain worker safety

Taking steps to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a single lane closure with traffic lights will be in place when required during working hours.

A 30mph speed restriction will also be in place for safety.

All traffic management will be removed when work is not being carried out to minimise disruption to road users.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this active travel project get underway on the A96 east of Lhanbryde.

“This investment from Transport Scotland will provide the local community with a safer active travel link from the village toward Threaplands Café and Garden Centre, which we hope will encourage more journeys on foot and by cycle.

“The traffic management is essential to keep the workforce and road users safe during this project.

“We’ve planned works to take place overnight as well as outwith peak hours and have arranged for the traffic management to be removed when work is not being carried out to ensure minimum disruption to road users.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained online.

 