Action over north-east Travellers site put on hold

Enforcement action against an unauthorised Travellers site will be put on hold until two fresh planning applications have been determined.

In 2016, councillors voted overwhelmingly to grant retrospective permission for the creation of an official halting site at North Esk Park in St Cyrus.

But the application was called in by Scottish Government when the Scottish Environment Protection Agency objected after revealing the site had flooded in 2002, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Scottish ministers overturned the retrospective permission and the Travellers were given until July 31 to clear the site.

However, Aberdeenshire Council then agreed to extend the deadline by six months and has since been involved in “continued dialogue” with the North Esk community.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A new report, to be considered by councillors on Thursday, states the whole site is the subject of a court order after unauthorised works were carried out, including erecting two chalet buildings.

However, it adds that two new planning applications were lodged for the site on December 17, which could be considered by a meeting of all councillors on April 25.

The report added: “While the planning applications are being processed, the enforcement process in terms of addressing the previous planning and enforcement decisions is effectively put on hold until the conclusion of the application process.”