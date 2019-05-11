Fund helping north-east beaches and fishing industry to be scrapped due to Brexit

A £1.4 million fund supporting the fishing industry and rural communities is to be scrapped due to Brexit.

North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group is a partnership of more than 20 organisations and currently funds projects including a beach- cleaning programme which teaches children about keeping beaches tidy and a boat builder who works with schools.

The fund has £1.4m, which was provided by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund – and all but £200,000 has been allocated to a total of 28 projects.

A new Aberdeenshire Council report said: “Following the EU Referendum there was uncertainty about EMFF timescales, and the programme was initially limited to making final grant awards in March 2019.

“However, Marine Scotland advised the UK Government has guaranteed any budget committed beyond the date of Brexit. Grant offers can therefore now be made up until September 2020.

“We are currently working to a deadline of December 2020 for projects to be completed and draw down all funding, although there may be some flexibility to extend.”

The council’s Fisheries Working Group will consider the report at a meeting on Wednesday.