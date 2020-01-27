Call for action as report claims 63 deaths in Aberdeen were linked to air pollution

There were 63 air pollution-related deaths in Aberdeen in a single year, according to a new report.

A study by Centre for Cities said 3% of all deaths in the Granite City in 2017 were down to deadly toxin PM2.5.

The report by the research institute features all four of Scotland’s biggest cities, with Glasgow topping the number of air pollution-related deaths with 354 (3.4%), followed by Edinburgh with 157 (3.7%) and Dundee at 55 (3.1%).

Centre for Cities is urging councils to introduce ultralow emission zones to charge car and van drivers in city centres.

The group also wants to ban the use of wood-burning stoves and coal fires in areas where air pollution exceeds guidelines.

Environmental campaigners based in Aberdeen have backed the recommendations from the report and feel low emission zones would be a positive step to halt air pollution-related deaths in the city.

Gregor McAbery, co-ordinator of Aberdeen Friends of the Earth, would be keen to see limits placed on polluting vehicles sooner rather than later.

He said: “The challenge is on for our city, just as for the others, to take air quality levels back into the healthy range.

“Most air pollution is from combustion of fossil fuels in vehicles, so a proposed low emission zone is likely to limit access to parts of the city centre to only vehicles meeting the highest emissions standards.

“As buses are not the main source of air pollution, it is essential for any low emissions zone to implement the same tough access rules on cars and taxis as well as soon as possible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Erik Dalhuijsen from Aberdeen Climate Action said improvements to transport infrastructure were needed in the city.

He said: “It’s time councils make some work of getting cycling infrastructure built, getting cars in town reduced, getting all buses on hydrogen and/or battery, and getting public transport co-ordinated better so that fewer folks need to burn petrol and diesel and so poison others.

“And the deaths are only the end-point, there’s typically years of suffering and lots of NHS funding required to get there.”

Centre for Cities is also urging the Scottish Government to fund measures to prevent further deaths caused by air pollution in major cities.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities said: “Politicians often talk tough on addressing air pollution but we need to see more action.

People in Scotland should be at the centre of the fight against its toxic air and councils should take the steps needed, including charging people to drive in city centres and banning wood burning stoves.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Compared to the rest of the UK and other parts of Europe, Scotland enjoys a high level of air quality and we have set more stringent air quality targets.

Low Emission Zones (LEZs) will help further improve air quality in towns and cities by preventing access by the dirtiest vehicles. We made more than £18 million available in 2019-20 to support local authorities and fleet operators with the financial costs of establishing and preparing for LEZs. We will continue to provide support in order to protect public health.

“We are also working to tackle poorer air quality in some parts of Scotland and have made £2.5m of funding available annually to local authorities to support action plan development.

“We launched the independent review of air quality strategy, Cleaner Air for Scotland – The Road to a Healthier Future, in November 2018. We published conclusions and recommendations of the review in August 2019 and sought comment on these. We will now consider in detail the recommendations and wider views and will consult on a revised strategy this year.

“The issue of domestic wood burning stoves is being considered as part of that review.”