Acrobatic spectacular Cirque du Soleil heading to P&J Live

A world-renowned entertainment company will bring its new show to Aberdeen next year.

Premiering in the UK, Cirque du Soleil will showcase Crystal, its first acrobatic ice performance, in the north-east’s new entertainment venue P&J Live from March 19 to March 22.

The new production, Cirque de Soleil’s 42nd original show since 1984, combines acrobatic and circus arts with ice skating.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to bring Cirque du Soleil to the north-east for the first time, especially since it’s their first acrobatic ice show in the UK.

“We expect this to be a spectacular experience for all and we can’t wait for the arena to be transformed by the magic Cirque du Soleil will bring.”

The international cast of Crystal features 43 artists, along with more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, the show takes audiences on a tale of self-discovery as the heroine, Crystal, dives into a world of her own imagination.

World-class ice skaters will perform flips, twists and jumps at breakneck speed. There will also be ballroom dancing scenes with a skating pas de deux.

The show will feature visual projections and an original score.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday from 9am and general tickets will be available from the following day.

Tickets will be available at pandjlive.com