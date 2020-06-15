Watch: ACMS singers and Aberdeen Singing Hands Choir collaborate in online video

Two Aberdeen-based singing groups have collaborated to produce a new online video.

Aberdeen City Music School (ACMS) and Aberdeen Singing Hands Choir, a group consisting of deaf and hearing members that interpret songs into British sign language, have released a collaborative video of their members providing a rendition of Moon River.

The video, which is available to view on Youtube, features the backing vocals of ACMS singers and Singing Hands members interpreting the lyrics.

Singing Hands were delighted to have been able to interpret the song with ACMS and hope there will be other opportunities in the future.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “Aberdeen City Music School’s videos have been a source of musical inspiration during the current lockdown and this wonderful collaboration with Singing Hands is a truly stirring work.

“The technical feat in synchronising the performers in different locations is itself impressive and this a really beautiful interpretation of a well-loved song”