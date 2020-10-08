Achievements of north-east’s first virtual head teacher recognised by committee

The achievements of Aberdeenshire’s first virtual headteacher have been recognised by the council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee.

In 2018, the Scottish Government provided local authorities with funding to improve educational outcomes for care experienced young people by providing focussed support.

One of the ways Aberdeenshire Council aimed to achieve this was through the creation of a virtual headteacher for care experienced young people. Emma Allen was appointed the council’s virtual headteacher in 2019.

The virtual headteacher developed a monitoring system across schools in Aberdeenshire to assess which care experienced children and young people required support, what their needs were and an indication of their wellbeing and engagement in their learning.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair said: “I would like to congratulate our virtual headteacher Emma Allen on all the achievements outlined in this report.

“Her passion and commitment to care experienced children and young people in Aberdeenshire’s schools is evident and her innovation will assist with increasing attainment amongst this group who are often hard to reach and fall through the cracks.”

Committee vice-chair Councillor Rosemary Bruce said: “The welcomed additional funding from the Scottish Government has allowed the service to appoint our virtual headteacher and I look forward to seeing future achievements and improvements for our care experienced children and young people.”