Accountancy giant KPMG announces plans to move to Aberdeen’s Marischal Square

An accountancy firm has confirmed it will be moving its Aberdeen office into Marischal Square

Around 140 staff from KPMG will share the fourth floor of 1MSQ with the NHS’s National Services Scotland team.

According to the global giants, the decision to relocate a business that “has been part of the fabric of Aberdeen since the 19th Century” reflected its own ambitions in the Granite City, as well as confidence in the area’s future.

Marischal Square developer Muse Developments has hailed the decision as another boost for the £107 million scheme’s “burgeoning reputation”.

Earlier this year it was confirmed EY – formerly Ernst and Young – would taking over more than 9,500sq ft of office space on the fourth floor of 2MSQ.

Marischal Square is home to the Evening Express, Press and Journal and Original 106, as well as oil firm Tenaris, RBS and Spaces.