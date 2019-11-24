Accolades for north-east firms at prestigious awards ceremony

North-east organisations have received recognition at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Aberdeen Performing Arts and TechnipFMC were two of the 12 companies rewarded at the 20th VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards.

Aberdeen Performing Arts achieved the Engaging Scotland Award, sponsored by Wave Utilities, for its wide range of activities with both staff and the general public through its team of Green Champions.

TechnipFMC celebrated success in the Moving Scotland Award category, sponsored by TravelKnowHow after impressing judges with its efforts to reduce environmental impacts through a number of sustainable transport initiatives.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Twelve awards were presented at the event in Glasgow last week, recognising the efforts of companies including Diageo, Vegware and FINDRA in helping to meet Scotland’s ambition to be a world leader on tackling climate change.

The 2019 event marked twenty years of VIBES, which over the years has recognised 220 businesses for their commitment to sustainability within their sector.

Business Minister, Jamie Hepburn MSP, said: “It is important that we recognise the business leaders who are committed to developing innovative, ambitious and environmentally-sustainable solutions while seizing the economic opportunities our net-zero transition presents, and I am proud to have presented the ‘Best of VIBES’ award this year, helping celebrate VIBES’ 20th anniversary.”

Bob Downes, chair of SEPA and head of the VIBES judging panel, said: “The scale of the environmental challenge facing humanity, from climate change to plastics in our oceans, is enormous, with a real urgency to act.”

For more information go to www.vibes.org.uk