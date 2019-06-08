Queen’s Birthday Honours: Accolade for boss of north-east children’s charity

The chairman of a north-east charity has been awarded a prestigious title.

Joe Mackie is being recognised for steering the Archie Foundation – the official charity of the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – for numerous years.

He will now be honoured with an OBE for services to the community in Scotland.

Joe retired as commercial director from First Aberdeen in 2015 after more than 50 years running buses.

The director joined what was then the council-run service in 1963 as an office messenger.

He has worked on numerous projects and fundraising appeals such as the first Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital ball.