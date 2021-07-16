Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Acclaimed artist Fanakapan has started working on new Nuart mural

By Danica Ollerova
16/07/2021, 2:32 pm Updated: 16/07/2021, 2:37 pm
fanakapan
Fanakapan is currently working on his Nuart mural.

London-based street artist Fanakapan – who is known for creating hyper-realistic visuals of real-life objects – has just started working on his Nuart mural in Aberdeen.

The talented creative is currently in the process of transforming Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village’s blank wall on Frederick Street.

Fanakapan is expected to finish his large-scale mural in a few days.

Known for creating 3D artworks

Originally starting off doing stencil work in his hometown of Dorset, the self-taught artist makes 3D creations of helium foil balloon-based subjects that often look real.

And his signature combination of shadow and reflective highlights has earned him a great reputation within the urban contemporary art scene.

fanakapan
Fanakapan is best known for his 3D artworks.

Painting all over the world – including London and New York – this will be the first time Fanakapan will visit Aberdeen.

“Real coup” for Nuart to secure artist like Fanakapan

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen inspired said: “It’s a real coup to secure an artist of Fanakapan’s talent to come to the city. His ground-breaking artistic creations are simply astonishing, and I believe his work will literally lift the spirits of the city, its people and its visitors.”

Fanakapan has now joined the likes of oil painter and street artist Henrik Uldalen who sketched behind Spring Gardens student accommodation and duo SNIK who created their Nuart mural on a wall that’s soon-to-be demolished.

The artist was spotted doing some initial work on his mural on Frederick Street.

More murals planned

In addition, Aberdeen-raised artist Katie Guthrie – better known by her art name KMG – also created two murals as part of Nuart Aberdeen 2021.

Talented Helen Burr, who previously created murals as part of Nuart in the past, was the first artist announced to take part in this year’s installment and will be the last one to start working on her new piece later this month.

fanakapan
A Fanakapan piece near Fetter Lane in London.

Check out where else you can see stunning Nuart Aberdeen artworks created over the years thanks to our interactive map below.

