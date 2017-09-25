‘Accident figures show A90 is most dangerous Scottish road’

The A90 has overtaken the A9 as the country’s most dangerous road, according to figures released by the Liberal Democrats.

Between 2013 and 2016 there were 147 serious or fatal accidents on the 245-mile route which runs from Fraserburgh to Perth through Aberdeen and Dundee.

Of those, 35 were fatal – but the number of killer accidents has fallen on the road from 10 in 2013 to five in 2016.

The statisics show the road averages 0.6 accidents per mile over the four-year period and has an average of 10 days between smashes.

In comparison the A9 – which has seen average speed cameras installed – saw a total of 94 serious or fatal accidents, with 26 resulting in deaths.

Mike Rumbles, Lib Dem MSP for North East Scotland, said: “We need to ensure we do what we can to make our roads as safe as possible.

“These figures clearly demonstrate that the Scottish Government has not been able to bring the number of accidents down on the trunk roads that are directly under their control.”

However, Aberdeen South and North Kincardine SNP MSP Maureen Watt said the Scottish Government had made great efforts to improve North-east roads – including the addition of the AWPR, which opened a new section at Foveran yesterday.

“This government has done more than any to upgrade the roads in the North-east – including the recently installed average speed cameras on the A90 which should continue to see the reduction in fatal accidents,” she added.

“Our investment shows we take road safety very seriously.”

She added safety campaigns, including Safe Drive Stay Alive, had also helped improve safety on North-east roads.

Campaign group Why Stop at Ellon? has called for the A90 to be dualled north of the town to improve safety on the route into Buchan.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “While the long-overdue Aberdeen bypass is very welcome, it does not address the huge volume of commuter and haulage traffic coming down from Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

“With estimates of traffic between Ellon and Peterhead, for example, expected to increase by 50% by 2033, an upgrade to the A90, such as that called for by my party colleague Gillian Owen’s Why Stop at Ellon? campaign, would certainly help.

“Dualling the road would cut down on accidents, but would also crucially improve journey times.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Fatal accidents on the trunk road network actually decreased between 2013-2015.

“Overall, for all roads, the latest figures show deaths are down 35% compared to the 2004-2008 baseline, however one death is one too many.

“Scotland has made significant progress in the area of road safety since the 2020 Framework was launched.

“Decisive action such as lowering the drink-drive limit, the introduction of average speed cameras on the A9 – which has led to a 43% fall in fatal and serious casualties – and planned introduction on a section of the A90, as well as improved education, marketing and training, has undoubtedly made a difference.

“We are far from complacent and recognise more can be done.

“We are also committed to the largest roads investment programme Scotland has ever seen, including the dualling of the A9, A96 and the AWPR.”