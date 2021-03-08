Accessible playpark to be created at heart of Aberdeen community

A city councillor has welcomed a major overhaul of a playpark at the heart of an Aberdeen community.

The park opposite the Tillydrone Community Campus on Hayton Road is being refurbished at a cost of £65,000.

The upgraded playpark will feature state-of-the-art wheelchair-accessible equipment to allow children of all abilities to use it.

In recent weeks the site has been cleared of old apparatus – and the next stage of work is set to begin.

Councillor Ross Grant, a lifelong Tillydrone resident, said: “This is a full refurbishment of one of the busiest playparks in the area, which is great news.

“The old playpark was around 15 years old and it was becoming a bit dated. It has always been very well used, because it is right in the heart of the community. I remember playing there as a child.

“It’s time it was upgraded and we are really keen to let residents know what is coming their way over the next month or so.

“This is a significant investment from the council and it will be a significant improvement on the equipment that was there.

“The accessibility of the park will be improved, and there will also be a footpath upgrade.

“Importantly, the play equipment will also be wheelchair-friendly, and that means it is the first playpark of that sort in the area.

“I think that will go down really well with the community, and there are a lot of children in the area who will really relish the opportunity to use it because they will know it’s been designed with them in mind and to meet their needs.”

Mr Grant insisted Aberdeen City Council is committed to ensuring children across the city have access to the best equipment.

He said: “One of our proudest achievements as a council has been the overhaul of our playparks estate. Nine years ago, it was in pretty poor condition and required a lot of capital investment.

“We have not only invested in the high-profile parks – there are dozens of small ones in the centre of communities and we are proud of them.

“This is one of the largest upgrades we have done for a number of years, and even though there are budget pressures that commitment to invest in our play estate remains.”

The refurbished playpark is due to be completed later this spring.