Accessible drumming sessions expanding in north-east

Two new community drum circles are to begin this month.

Huggadrum, based in Buchan, will start its programme in Aberdeen on January 16 and Peterhead on January 19.

Aimed to provide accessible drumming across the north-east, it is also planned to begin the sessions in Huntly, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Ellon.

Drumming director Angus McCurrach said: “I am delighted that we are starting to roll out community drums circles in the north-east. It is such a family-friendly activity but it also brings people together from all walks of life.”