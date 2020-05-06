Access under north-east bridge closed due to falling masonry risk

The access to banks on a north-east river have been closed, due to the risk of falling stone from the bridge above.

The closure affects the sections of the River Ythan banks on both the north and south side under the Ellon Viaduct.

Council officers have said there is a serious risk of falling masonry from the undersides of its arches, and the measures will be in place until further notice due to the nature of the work required.

The Formartine and Buchan Way over the viaduct remains open.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “Further information will be provided once detailed inspections have taken place.

“While we appreciate that this route has become a particularly popular route for recreation during the current pandemic, we would urge the public to avoid this affected area and instead enjoy some of the other beautiful routes the area has to offer.”