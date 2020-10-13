Access to north-east harbour restricted due to safety worries

Access to a north-east harbour has been restricted due to safety worries.

Vehicles can no longer access the harbour area in Gardenstown after cracks in a retaining wall were discovered.

Work is being carried out to assess the full extent of the damage, with the area remaining closed to motorists for most of today.

Main Street and Church Road in the village were shut overnight although pedestrians can still access the area.

The same area of Gardenstown suffered a landslip two years ago, with vehicles unable to travel down Harbour Road for seven weeks.

Multi-million-pound work was undertaken to make sure a landslip would not negatively affect the village again.