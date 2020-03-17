Access to Aberdeen University campus only allowed in “exceptional circumstances”

Access to buildings at an Aberdeen university campus will be suspended by Friday.

Aberdeen University announced the decision to suspend face-to-face teaching last week for all undergraduate and taught postgraduate students, as well as to move towards home working for staff.

Now, university bosses have said that further measures have been put in place, and access to the Old Aberdeen campus and its buildings will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances by Friday.

Most staff are now expected to be working from home.

An Aberdeen University spokeswoman said: “In recent days, and in line with current Government advice, we have put in place measures to enable social distancing for our community in order to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19.

“As part of this we have been managing the shift to home working for the majority of staff as rapidly as possible. We expect very few staff to be on campus after today, and by Friday access to our Old Aberdeen campus and its buildings will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

“It is unclear when normal services on our campuses will resume, however we will continue to provide our students and staff with as much advice and guidance as possible. We’d like to thank our University community for its tremendous response to the actions we have taken during this challenging period.”