Access road for Aberdeen nursery recommended for approval

Plans to create a new access road for an Aberdeen nursery have been recommended for approval.

Aberdeen City Council‘s planning development management committee will hear a report on the formation of a new access road to Tillydrone Nursery from Gort Road when it meets next week.

Following consideration of the technical and logistical difficulties and costs associated with forming a new access road through the Riverbank School site, alternative access is now proposed from the east, off Gort Road.

It has been referred to the council as 85 objections have been received.

Concerns were raised over the increase in traffic entering community and residential roads, as the nursery has a city-wide catchment, and road safety for children in particular.

The council’s Children’s and Family Service provided a supporting statement, which said: “It was originally envisaged that access to Tillydrone nursery would come off Dill Road.

“With respect to the original route, the technical difficulties of getting a road in through a live school site raised concerns around the safety and potential segregation of the nursery and school pupils and parents to and from the site.

“The original route also relied on access through the school, which could conflict with deliveries, collections and service vehicles. To this end, it is believed the proposed new route is safer for children and families accessing the new provision. Cognisance was also given to any potential future developments at the Riverbank School.

“The proposal for access to be taken from Gort Road to the nursery mitigates against the aforementioned issues. The proposed new access road does not link to Dill Road or Dill Place, with bollards separating access to prevent cut-through driving practices (rat-running traffic).

“Reflecting on the responses to the ELC parent/carer consultation, which stressed the importance of locating Early Years facilities within the community, if the Gort Road option is applied, it is felt this option would help embed the nursery within the community.

“By establishing an access route to the nursery this will help enhance the identity of the nursery as a standalone community facility and not tied to the existing school.”

Outlining the decision to recommend approval, officers said: “The proposal involves the provision of an alternative vehicular and pedestrian access to the nursery, the latter already having planning permission and being under development on site.

“The proposed access would be taken from Gort Road (rather than Dill Road as approved), however, it would also remain possible to access the nursery on foot from Dill Road to the west.

“Taking into account that the nursery car park is for staff only, with any nursery drop off/ pick up by private car involving parking in surrounding streets; that nursery drop off and pick up takes place over a wide period of time; and the size of the nursery, it is considered that vehicular movements are unlikely to cause detriment to residential amenity or pedestrian safety, by reason of their frequency, and associated noise, disturbance and pollution.”