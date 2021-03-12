Accelerator programme launches in north-east for health sector

Opportunity North East (ONE) has launched its latest life sciences accelerator programme.

A new group of ambitious individuals from Aberdeen are preparing to turn innovation into businesses developing new treatments, products and digital health solutions as part of the eight-week programme.

It has included eight people, including academics and researchers from the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University.

They have now started their commercialisation journeys to take innovation to market to change healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.

The accelerator programme is fully funded by ONE and delivered by BioCity, which is part-funded by the UK Government and Scottish Government via the Aberdeen City Region Deal and by ONE.

It uses lean start-up tools to investigate customers, refine value propositions, and evaluate risks to create business models that stand up to scrutiny from investors, partners and customers.

Fourteen people developing nine businesses have already completed accelerators.

ONE continues to work with them, supporting the founders with start-up and company growth.

‘The life sciences community is producing exciting research’

Lorna Duguid, development director – life sciences at ONE, said: “The events of the past year underline the critical importance of the health and wellbeing economy.

“The life sciences community is producing exciting research and ideas to address pressing global health challenges including cancer, diabetes and dementia.”

Scotland’s £6 billion life sciences industry is growing by more than 10% a year and employs 2,500 people in and around Aberdeen.

ONE-led action and investment hopes to double the size of the region’s company cluster and generate value and jobs for the health and wellbeing economy.

ONE leads the delivery of the £40 million BioHub project on the Foresterhill Health campus as the place for spinout and start-up, scaling and established businesses to locate and grow.

Ms Duguid added: “The accelerator equips academics and researchers with the knowledge and tools to turn their innovation into growing businesses that provide new, high-value jobs and broaden our future economy.

“Doubling the size of the company cluster in Aberdeen is critical to post-Covid recovery. Achieving industry’s ambition will deliver value for patients and value for the economy.”