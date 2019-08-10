Man who fled war-torn Syria for Aberdeen features in art exhibition

An academic who travelled to Aberdeen after being forced to flee war-torn Syria features in a new exhibition.

A portrait of Aberdeen University PhD candidate Mohamed Zaher Al Bakour is included in an exhibition organised by the Royal Society of Edinburgh and running in the Society’s George Street premises throughout August.

The 27-year-old was one of three academic refugees who sat for Glasgow-based portrait painter I.D. Campbell to raise the profile of schemes which provide support to those at risk.

He came to Aberdeen through the Council for At-Risk Academics (Cara) after being exiled from his home city of Aleppo.

Zaher, who studies biomedical science, arrived in Aberdeen through a scholarship supporting refugee students who chose to come to the UK, and received funding from Cara to support his studies.

He said: “I am very happy to be featured in a country that has welcomed me with open arms and has given me the chance to speak about my life.

“The help I have received from Cara and the university gave me hope when I had no hope at all, and now Aberdeen has become my home.

“I’ve gone from a life full of depression, risk and danger to one of success and achievement, and I am so grateful for all the support.”