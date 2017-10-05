Academic searching for people to participate in COPD research programme

An academic is looking for volunteers to take part in a research study about a chronic lung condition.

Pamela Kirkpatrick, a senior lecturer in RGU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, is recruiting volunteers aged 65 or under for the study about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Participants will have a short interview and discussion about their experiences with the disease while in employment.

COPD describes a group of lung conditions that make it difficult to empty air out of the lungs.

The research team also includes Professor Graham Devereux from the University of Aberdeen and RGU’s Emeritus Professor Valerie Maehle.

Ms Kirkpatrick said: “We know from the lack of research that there is a poor understanding of the impact work has on COPD and vice versa.

“What research has highlighted is that 40% of people with COPD have given up paid employment sooner than those with most other chronic conditions and many lose out financially, becoming more socially isolated as a result.”