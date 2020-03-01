Academic cafe event returns to north-east

An event which discusses philosophy is set to return to the north-east.

The Philosophy Cafe brings academic-led discussion to venues across Aberdeenshire, and encourages the exploration of ideas and the promotion of critical thinking about society’s challenges.

The charitable organisation is a partnership between Aberdeenshire Libraries and Aberdeen University, and has been running the meet-ups for several years.

No philosophy training is required to attend the discussions, which have attracted a wide mix of people.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The cafes also provide an opportunity for academics to share aspects of their research with the wider community.

The next session costs £3 and the speaker will be Dr Elodie-Laure Jimenez.

It will be held next Wednesday at Stonehaven Library on Evan Steet at 7pm.