Abusive woman who kicked female cop in stomach is handed chance to shape up

A woman has been given 12 months to turn her life around after she attacked her partner and kicked a cop – claiming she had “no other option”.

Amy Bremner admitted lashing out at her former partner on May 28 this year by punching him in the face and body at a property in Dyce.

As police responded, the 28-year old continued to act in a threatening and abusive manner culminating in her kicking a female officer in the stomach as she tried to arrest her.