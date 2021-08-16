Abusive man jailed after bombarding girlfriend with calls and impersonating her dead mum

A jealous man who bombarded his then-girlfriend with more than 100 calls in one night and even impersonated her late mother has been jailed.

Michael Wood, of Aberdeen, called the woman repeatedly on the night of October 30 after the pair had an argument and she booted him from her home.

The couple had rekindled an earlier teenage years relationship last September after the woman got in touch with Wood, 37, to tell him her mother had died.