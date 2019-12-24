‘ABSOLUTE DISASTER’: Owner’s shock as fire devastates Aberdeen restaurant and law firm

Staff were celebrating their Christmas party at an Aberdeen restaurant – just hours before the building went up in flames.

Workers from Valentino’s Italian – formerly Dizzy’s – on Carden Place left their festive bash, which was due to finish around midnight, shortly before the block was ravaged by a massive inferno.

Fire chiefs are today trying to solve the riddle of what started the fire, which destroyed the building, and whether it was suspicious.

Such was the scale of yesterday’s blaze it took about 40 firefighters four hours to put it out.

They spent much of the day dampening down the ruins and trying to prevent the fire reigniting, before leaving at 4pm.

However, the fire broke out again less than 25 minutes later and crews were back on the scene last night. Police closed neighbouring roads.

The building is owned by accident and injury legal firm Quantum Claims, which leases part of it to Valentino’s.

Quantum Claims chairman Frank Lefevre said: “The building is ruined. It’s an absolute disaster.

“I spoke to someone from Valentino’s on Sunday morning. He was telling me what a brilliant night they had on Saturday night, with customers queuing out the door for tables and that they were getting ready for their Christmas party on Sunday night.

“They said it was winding down just after midnight, so it’s just a relief that nobody was hurt.”

The building used to house Queen’s Cross Maternity Home and many people reacted on social media with sorrow after learning the place they were born in was so badly damaged.

Malcolm Milne told the Evening Express: “Many Aberdonians, including my sister, who was born there in 1961, entered the world in this building.”

Mr LeFevre, whose firm bought the building in 1990, added: “My daughter phoned me at around 7am on Monday to tell me about the fire.

“I feel extremely upset by the news. It’s difficult to tell when the building will be fixed, at the moment we think it might be around two years.”

The building also contained Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells. It is not known whether the fire spread to neighbouring offices.

Liam McAllister, partner at Lefevre Litigation, said: “My partner attended on Monday to see the extent of the damage.

“In the short term, we are relieved nobody has been hurt, which was our primary concern.

“Moving forward, we will be back in the new year in some capacity and will continue to represent our clients and continue operating – as will all the businesses in the office.”

Queen’s Cross councillor Jennifer Stewart said: “To see such a beautiful building like 70 Carden Place fall to its knees, it’s horrendous.

“For something like that to happen at this time of year, it’s really sad.

“I am gutted to hear the news but relieved that nobody has been hurt, which is the main priority.

“I have every faith that the fire service will get to the bottom of the cause of the fire.”

It is understood fire chiefs will file a report once the fire is completely out.

They will then decide if it is necessary to pass it to police.

Queen’s Cross church minister the Rev Scott Rennie said the events are deeply upsetting: “It is really sad – I think of all the people who work in the property, who we know very well and are great people in our community.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It’s a horrible way to enter the Christmas season. We are just really shocked.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “I’m relieved no one was injured.

“We owe a massive debt of gratitude to our firefighters and emergency workers who are on site managing the situation – they continue to do a fantastic job in keeping everyone safe.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Aberdeen city group commander Ally Birkett said: “This has been a large and challenging incident. Crews worked throughout the night working to bring this fire under control. We’re currently making good progress, but firefighting operations remain active.

“Please be aware that a number of road closures are in place around Carden Place and the surrounding area.”