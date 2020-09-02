Absence rates soar at north-east pupils head back to school after Covid-19

Thousands of north-east pupils have been off school due to coronavirus over the past week.

Primary and secondary pupils from across the region returned for their first full week of classes on August 17, after several days of induction-style phased returns to school by year group beginning on August 11.

Since then, there have been a number of both Covid-19 related and non-Covid absences, with falling attendance numbers since children returned.

The coronavirus-related statistics take into account children who have been diagnosed with the virus, those in quarantine due to underlying health conditions and also those who are isolating.

On August 17, the attendance rate for Aberdeen schools was 88.61% but fell to only 83.7% on August 31.

In Aberdeenshire, a similar picture has emerged, with a 93.6% attendance rate on August 17, compared to 86.3% on August 28.

National figures are released by the Scottish Government on attendance on a daily basis.

Across Scotland, more than 100,000 pupils have been absent from school, with the average attendance rate down to only 84.5% on Friday, August 28.

What classes as a Covid-related absence?

According to Aberdeenshire Council, Covid-19 sickness included those diagnosed with coronavirus, people who were quarantined, self-isolating, had underlying health conditions or were caring for dependants

In Aberdeen, from August 24 to August 31, there was a number of both covid and non-covid-related absences recorded by education bosses.

The number of Covid-19 related absences has fluctuated since youngsters returned, however, has seen a general rise since the school term began.

On August 24, 2.82% of absences recorded were due to coronavirus, rising to 3.04% the following day.

Records show numbers had risen to 3.27% on August 28 and reduced to 2.43% on Monday.

The number of absences recorded for other reasons increased at Aberdeen schools with 9.76% of pupils off on August 24.

This increased to 13.1% on Friday and 13.9% on Monday.

From August 17 until August 31, there were 10 noted teacher absences and 10 support staff absences.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We continue to monitor attendance carefully so that we can identify and address any issues promptly.”

In Aberdeenshire Council-run schools, the number of Covid-19 related absences has generally fallen in the past week.

On August 24, 2.11% of pupils were reported absent due to Covid-19 related issues compared to 1.25% of youngsters on August 31, the lowest rate recorded so far this term.

The total percentage of pupils marked off school for Covid-19 reasons on August 25 was 2.36%, on August 26 it was 2.31%, 1.96% on August 27 and 2.03% on August 28.

Meanwhile, absence rates for non-Covid-19 related reasons are also rising in Aberdeenshire.

On August 24, the rate was 9.01%, with a slight dip to 8.86% of pupils the next day. However, a steady rise has been noted since August 26, with a 9.37% rate, 9.99% on August 27, 11.60% on August 28 and 12.29% on August 31.

Since the start of term, there have been 224 teaching absences, and 183 non-teaching role absences racked up so far – all due to Covid-19. This compares to 94 non-covid days off for teachers and 37 days for non-teaching staff.

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services said: “We have seen very few absences relating to the need for self-isolation although we don’t have the specific data on that just yet.

“Early indications across Scotland suggest that is very supportive in terms of schools working with parents and children and young people to provide reassurances about the health and safety measures in place.”