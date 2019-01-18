Friday, January 18th 2019 Show Links
North-east village coldest place in the UK as temperatures drop to -10.7C

by Emma Morrice
18/01/2019, 7:16 am Updated: 18/01/2019, 6:10 pm

A north-east village was the coldest place in the UK overnight, according to weather experts.

This morning, the Met Office reported temperatures in Aboyne dropped to -10.7C.

The double-digit low broke the record for 2019, beating the previous mark of -10.5C (13.1F) recorded on January 3 in Braemar.

It follows after a cold snap hit the north-east, with snow and ice causing chaos for commuters yesterday morning.

Other places in the area also reported a similar freeze.

Before 10pm last night, it had already fallen to below -4.7C  in Braemar, dropping about a degree or so every hour.

The north-east also holds the record for the lowest ever daytime temperature, with the mercury never rising past -15.9C at Fyvie Castle on December 29 1995.

Today in Aboyne, the high is expected to be 1C, and the low -2C.

In Aberdeen, the high is 5C and the low 3C.

We take a look back at the day north-east village hit -27.2C equalling Britain’s record for coldest temperature

