North-east village coldest place in the UK as temperatures drop to -10.7C

A north-east village was the coldest place in the UK overnight, according to weather experts.

This morning, the Met Office reported temperatures in Aboyne dropped to -10.7C.

The double-digit low broke the record for 2019, beating the previous mark of -10.5C (13.1F) recorded on January 3 in Braemar.

It's fallen to -10.7 °C at Aboyne, Aberdeenshire making it the UK's coldest night of this winter so far pic.twitter.com/Lmv8HzDrGX — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2019

It follows after a cold snap hit the north-east, with snow and ice causing chaos for commuters yesterday morning.

Other places in the area also reported a similar freeze.

Before 10pm last night, it had already fallen to below -4.7C in Braemar, dropping about a degree or so every hour.

The north-east also holds the record for the lowest ever daytime temperature, with the mercury never rising past -15.9C at Fyvie Castle on December 29 1995.

Today in Aboyne, the high is expected to be 1C, and the low -2C.

In Aberdeen, the high is 5C and the low 3C.