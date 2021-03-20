Aboyne the warmest place in the UK as spring officially begins

It’s official – spring has sprung.

Today heralded the spring equinox – the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.

With much of the north and north-east enjoying a warm and sunny start to the day, people were quick to get outdoors to enjoy it.

Aboyne was the warmest place in the UK, with temperatures hitting 17.6C. It just missed out on being the warmest day of the year so far, which was recorded on Thursday at Grangemouth when the mercury peaked at 18.8C.

Elsewhere today, Braemar – just half an hour away from Aboyne – was considerably cooler, at 12.8C while Aviemore recorded temperatures of 12.7C.

‘All change’ as forecasters predict cool night ahead

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “Aboyne was the warmest spot in not only Scotland, but the UK.

“It’s not the warmest day of the year we’ve had so far, but it’s above average and very warm for this time of year.

“However, it’s all change.”

He said cold air has brought some rainy spells to the region, and although they won’t last long, temperatures will dip as a result.

“Temperatures could dip a few degrees below freezing tonight, and there could be a touch of frost,” he added.

“There will be plenty of sunshine around tomorrow but because of the cold air, temperatures will remain down. It’s still going to feel quite warm in the sunshine and there will be a light wind. We’re looking at Aboyne being around 11C, and many places will be lucky to get into double figures.”

Keeping the spring in your step

We might have seen the best of this weekend’s weather, but thanks to the power of social media that feel-good feeling can last a little bit longer yet.

Here’s a round-up of some our favourite springtime pictures that have been shared online in the last couple of days.

Cracking day @ Tillymannoch, Aberdeenshire 🚴‍♂️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌞 pic.twitter.com/9Qyaa4PNUz — ride the north 🚴🏾‍♂️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ride_the_north) March 20, 2021

Saturday morning. Aberdeenshire. Nearly a year since we were locked down. What a strange, desperate &, at times, a soul-filling tranquil year that has made me grateful for so much & conscious to come out of the pandemic greener, with a better life balance & new wonder for people pic.twitter.com/Sch4fkwI1M — janecraigie (@janecraigie) March 20, 2021

Spring is definitely sprunging! Seaton Park looking very colourful at the moment in the sun. Spied loads of queen Bumblebees out and about including this Tree Bumblebee. Birds singing and bees buzzing. Can't beat it! #spring #aberdeen #bees #sunshine pic.twitter.com/d9Q1sZUZod — Ewan Campbell (@thehotbeard) March 18, 2021

It must be the warmest day of the year so far 🏞️ Nairn River #Scotland

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/23mBv30nV9 — Nigel (@saskiasamoyed) March 18, 2021

Don’t forget the clocks go forward next weekend. The change happens at 1am on Sunday, March 28.

