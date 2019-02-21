Aboyne breaks Scotland’s February temperature record as mercury soars to 18.3C

A record temperature set in Aberdeen 122 years ago today has been broken in Aboyne today.

The Scottish record for the highest temperature in February of 17.9C (64.22F) was set in the city on February 22 in 1897.

There's still a lot of #cloud around, but the southerly wind is allowing some #sunshine to appear in N Scotland with temperatures already reaching 17 °C in Kinloss. There's a chance that Scotland's February temperature record could be broken. We'll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/Qz0cDh0XNK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 21, 2019

However, the Met Office has confirmed Aboyne broke the record with 18.3C at 13.39pm.

At that time, Kinloss had the second highest temperature in Scotland at 16.6C.

The Met Office said: “A further update: We have now reached a new February record maximum temperature in Scotland!.. Aboyne reached 18.3C at 13:39!”

