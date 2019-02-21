Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Aboyne breaks Scotland’s February temperature record as mercury soars to 18.3C

by Annette Cameron
21/02/2019, 9:33 am Updated: 21/02/2019, 2:44 pm
A record temperature set in Aberdeen 122 years ago today has been broken in Aboyne today.

The Scottish record for the highest temperature in February of 17.9C (64.22F) was set in the city on February 22 in 1897.

However, the Met Office has confirmed Aboyne broke the record with 18.3C at 13.39pm.

At that time, Kinloss had the second highest temperature in Scotland at 16.6C.

The Met Office said: “A further update: We have now reached a new February record maximum temperature in Scotland!.. Aboyne reached 18.3C at 13:39!”

