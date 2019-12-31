AberNecessities still need your help despite ‘overwhelming kindness’

AberNecessities has helped hundreds of families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since it was launched in March by mother and daughter Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn.

Having initially started out providing nappies for children, the service quickly branched out and now provides items including clothes, shoes and bedding for families.

Hundreds of people have volunteered on behalf of the charity and Michelle says she has been blown away by the support.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed. I have been working in the charity sector for about 35 years and I have seen how generous people can be in this area but I did not expect to get this level of support.

“The extent of it has been far beyond our wildest dreams. People have been so kind and thoughtful. I reckon we’ve helped between 350 and 400 families and that is going up all the time.

“It’s not just single-parent families. We help a lot of people who are ‘working poor’ – where both parents are working as hard as they can, back-to-back shifts in some cases, but are still struggling to meet their families’ needs.”

AberNecessities issues bags of goods based on applications from intermediaries such as health visitors and social workers.

The charity also works with local schools. Michelle said: “We are working increasingly with schools because children are coming in without winter jackets and things like that.”

The charity is appealing for donations of items including new or nearly-new clothes, bedding, nappies and baby formula milk.

Michelle added: “We would ask that items are in a condition that people are happy for their own child to wear because we want to respect the families we are supporting.

“From babies up to aged 12 is our main bulk but we have also seen a need from teenagers. We have been trying to accommodate as much as we can.”

She added: “People that can do washing are a huge help. As things are coming in we want to get them out as quickly as possible but they need to be freshly washed.

“That helps us put them straight into the boxes and we can distribute them from there.”