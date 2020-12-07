AberNecessities’ campaign to provide more than 500 underprivileged children with the joy of Christmas

A north-east children’s charity has announced its sponsors for a new Christmas campaign.

AberNecessities’ Christmas Eve box campaign will provide more than 500 underprivileged children with the joy of Christmas.

For hundreds of children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the lead up to Christmas can be upsetting, stressful and often dreaded.

AberNecessities wants to add some extra excitement by gifting them with a Christmas Eve box filled with winter warmers and festive treats.

Each Christmas Eve box will be packed with cosy pyjamas, slipper socks, a festive activity, a Christmas storybook, a mug and hot chocolate, sweet treats, reindeer food and a snack for Santa.

Shell has come on board as the headline sponsor to support the campaign, providing funding for 300 Christmas Eve boxes for north-east children.

Well Connection IOS, Vero Recruitment, Buchan Wealth Management, Simmons Energy, Ashton McGill, FortyTwo Studio and Langstane Housing have also been confirmed as sponsors.

Steve Phimister, vice president upstream for Shell, said: “We are proud to support AberNecessities, a charity which supports the local community in Aberdeen.

“We recognise that Christmas can be a challenging time for many families and want to support AberNecessities with its work to help those most in need.”

Danielle Flecher-Horn, AberNecessities founder, added: “We are truly grateful to our corporate sponsors whose support and sponsorship are an integral part of maintaining our charity and the work we do to alleviate some stress from families living in poverty across our city.

“2020 has been an incredibly tough year for us all but for those already struggling, it has been even harder.

“We want to do something special to ensure every child gets to believe in the magic of Christmas by getting our little ones into the festive spirit.

“With the help of our sponsors, we will make hundreds of children and their parents very happy throughout the festivities by adding a bit of Christmas sparkle.”