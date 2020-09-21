Aberdonians make most of the weather on last weekend of summer

Aberdonians flocked to beaches and parks to make the most of what weather experts believe was the last weekend of summer.

The mercury hit 21.5C (70.7F) at Fyvie Castle on Saturday and the Granite City basked in stunning sunshine all weekend long.

But as the week goes on temperatures are predicted to plunge to highs of just 13C (55.4F), with the chance of the odd flurry of snow over higher ground, marking the end of summer.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Durkill said: “It’s been a pretty fine weekend.

“The highest temperature on Saturday was 21.5C (70.7F) at Fyvie Castle.

“There was some very warm weather over the weekend.

“It’s all change as we go through the rest of the week. It’s going to turn more unsettled and cooler.

“First thing Tuesday morning it’s going to quite a cloudy picture and there may be a little bit of rain.

“There’s more unsettled weather likely to come up later on Tuesday with the potential for a bit more rain and some stronger winds.

“Wednesday is mostly dry, just a few showers, and it’s a similar picture for Thursday.

“There’s unsettled weather for most of the UK but for Aberdeenshire, you’re in for a generally dry picture with just a chance of a few showers on Thursday.

“On the whole Wednesday and Thursday are mostly dry and bright with one or two showers possible.

“In terms of wind, it’s going to turn breezier. On Tuesday the winds are going to pick up.

“Temperatures are dropping.”

Alex said today had been expected to see a high of 20C (68F), adding: “By Tuesday only 17C or 18C (62.6F or 64.4F), and Wednesday probably only 13C (55.4F) at best, and similar for Thursday. Quite a drop in temperatures.

“It’s not that unusual for us to have a little bit of snow over the higher parts at this time of year. It’s not out of the question.

“Temperatures are a little bit below average for this time of year.

“It’s possible there will be the odd little bit of sleety snow over higher ground.

“Temperatures have been above average this weekend. Things are going to take quite a turn.

“So I think it kind of does mark the end of summer to some extent. I don’t think we will see temperatures as high as they have been for quite a while.”

Martin Vicca, manger at the Inversnecky Cafe on the beachfront in Aberdeen, said it had been great to see the public turning up to enjoy the “spectacular” weekend of weather at the seaside.

He said: “The weather has been spectacular.

“We’ve been really busy with a lot of people down at the beach.

“They’ve been handling the new traffic system fairly well.

“There are lots of families and you can definitely tell the students are back.

“We’re coming to the end of September and I know the weather’s going to change, and every year it catches me out.

“It’s been spectacularly warm and very little wind and it’s been lovely.

“We’ll still be here over the winter.

“In September you have no idea whether you’re going to have good weather like this year or snow like a few years ago.

“In the north-east, we’re used to it, we just take what we get.

“I know the weather’s going to change but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be bad for the rest of the year.”