Aberdonian’s generosity towards charities continues despite lockdown, report says

The “spirit of giving remains high” in Aberdeen despite financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report by the city’s third sector interface.

Giving in Aberdeen 2020, the latest report by the Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations (ACVO), found that 40% of respondents were encouraged to donate by the pandemic, and almost half gave as they would under normal circumstances.

Almost half of the respondents also said they help out within their communities, with a quarter volunteering with an established charity specifically to help counter the effects of the pandemic.

The most popular ways of engaging with a charity include donating money and goods and buying an ethical product – with people in Aberdeen shopping ethically more often than in any other place in Scotland.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, the top causes for people in the city were children and young people, physical and mental health and animal welfare.

However, during the lockdown charities supporting the elderly gained popularity while animal welfare dropped in people’s priorities.

The full report can be found at the organisation’s website, acvo.org.uk