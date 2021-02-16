Aberdeenshire’s Mackie’s of Scotland experienced 37% growth in sales throughout 2020

New research has revealed that Aberdeenshire’s Mackie’s of Scotland experienced a 37% growth in ice cream sales throughout 2020.

A 52-week study by Kantar Worldpanel saw the demand for premium ice cream grow, with an increase of 17.5% over the year. This helped serve up a major jump in market share for the family business.

It comes after the same data showed a drop in sales for leading low-calorie alternatives during the same period, with the sector’s two leading brands experiencing a 57% and 77% drop in sales.

It means that Scotland’s number one premium ice cream brand has a 6% estimated UK-market share and increased sales in all major retailers.

It is apparent that consumers have looked for a ‘mood booster’ at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The research found that seeking ‘enjoyment’ (in the form of a treat or reward, a change, or just an enjoyable taste experience) was an important driver for purchase and that this had taken priority over health in some respects.

Sales director at Mackie’s, Stuart Common, said: “We’ve been making ice cream since 1986 and it is always fascinating to see how trends develop.

“It reassures us that consumers always appear to revert back to wanting an affordable indulgent treat, something that can give them a real taste sensation and that they can enjoy in moderation.

“Clearly this has been a time of great uncertainty to people. We hope that our products can bring some comfort – and little moments of joy.

“It is a huge credit to our staff, who made it possible for Mackie’s to keep going and even increase some production levels throughout the pandemic, despite needing to adapt and implement entirely different systems to ensure distancing and the safety of its teams.”

Mackie’s Traditional real dairy ice cream, its original flavour, was created by the former milk retail company when semi-skimmed milk became popular, leaving the company with an excess of cream on the farm.

Over the years, it has become Scotland’s best-selling ice cream and has made Mackie’s one of the UK’s top brands for luxury ice cream, gaining a line-up of awards.

The fourth-generation family farm is based in Rothienorman.

To find out more about Mackie’s, visit www.mackies.co.uk