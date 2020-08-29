North-east kilted chef to celebrate local flavours at Taste of Grampian

Popular north-east chef Craig Wilson is preparing to cook up a storm at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Craig, who is also known as The Kilted Chef, will host a cooking demonstration at this year’s festival, which will take place via an online interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

Hoping to showcase the very best our region has to offer, The Eat on The Green’s owner and head chef will host his virtual session in stunning surroundings.

He said: “I wanted to do something different and special for Taste of Grampian – I really wanted my cooking demonstration to be a taste of the area.

“I came up with a location that is almost a secret of the area with amazing panoramic views which combine the very best of land and sea.

“I’m going to use some of the finest seafood and beef complimented with a few local award-winning products and let the local flavours speak for themselves.”

The talented chef has taken part in the north-east’s biggest food and drink festival for a number of years.

And while he didn’t want to reveal too many details about his demonstration this year, Craig said he will be serving up the land and sea – but not necessarily on a plate.

He said he wanted to be involved in the festival once again because it is now even more important to support local producers.

He said: “I’ve been involved in Taste of Grampian for many years and it has always been a highlight in the calendar for anyone interested in food.

“I always try to add a bit of personality to everything I do and this year – more than ever – we need creativity and we need to share our passion for the region’s excellent food and drink.”

While Craig understands some people may have mixed feelings about the festival going online this year, he thinks we should all take a “brave step into the unknown with the virtual setting” to support everyone operating in the region’s industry.

This won’t be the first time the chef will run an online cooking session.

During the ongoing pandemic, Craig has been been entertaining his loyal customers by hosting live cooking shows on Eat on The Green’s Facebook three times a week. These sessions aim show people how they can get the most out of standard ingredients they’re likely to have at home.

Taste of Grampian, which is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland, is also supported by the ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk