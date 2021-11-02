Aberdeenshire woman with an English accent reported missing

An Aberdeenshire woman with an English accent has been reported missing.

Jane Whyte is believed to have been last seen in her local area of Kemnay at around noon yesterday, November 1.

The 41-year-old has been described as 5ft 6in, of medium to large build and with short, dark hair.

She is also said to have an English accent.

Police have now launched an appeal to help trace Ms Whyte and is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting incident 4291 of November 1.

Officers confirmed Jane Whyte was traced safe and well on Tuesday, November 2.