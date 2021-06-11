Police appeal for information for missing Inverurie woman Megan Boyle

A 57-year-old woman has been reported missing from near Inverurie.

Megan Boyle, from the Keithall area, was reported missing this morning.

She is described as being 5ft 5ins, of slim build with short brown hair.

Police are appealing for information about her whereabouts as concern for her welfare is growing.

Anyone who may have seen her in the area is asked to call the police on 101 and quote incident 1661 of June 11.