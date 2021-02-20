Aberdeenshire vaccination clinics to temporarily close as rollout is moved to care homes

Vaccination clinics across Aberdeenshire have been closed temporarily as the focus of the rollout is moved to care homes.

Work at all seven sites across the region has been paused, with vaccinators instead focusing on delivering second doses to care home staff and residents.

The closures also coincide with the nationwide slowdown of vaccine supplies, as second doses need to be administered.

Six of the seven clinics will be closed until Wednesday, with the Huntly premises reopening Monday after being shut for seven days.

Inverurie will close at the end of the day today.

Shire Vaccination Update: This week there has been a a slow down in the supply of vaccine which has allowed our… Posted by Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership – AHSCP on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Banchory was shut yesterday, with Fraserburgh closed on Tuesday.

Macduff, Peterhead and Stonehaven all ceased operations on Wednesday.

Staff at the clinics have been contacting those who have rescheduled appointments through the national system for a time when they are not open to offer them an alternative date and time.

The next priority group to be vaccinated from Wednesday

From Wednesday, the focus will be on vaccinating the next priority group of people.

Appointments have been sent out to all those aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at risk from Covid.

This includes those with learning disabilities and serious mental health issues.

Unpaid carers will also be invited to receive their first dose.

What’s happening in Moray?

In Moray, activities at all four satellite vaccination clinics in Keith, Forres, Buckie and Dufftown has been paused.

All appointments will now take place at the Fiona Elcock centre in Elgin from Wednesday.

They will be focusing on the same priority group as Aberdeenshire.

This change of venue is due to the national slow-down in vaccine supply, with all efforts being concentrated in one centre to ensure efficiency.

A statement from NHS Grampian explained the reasons for this change.

It read: “This is absolutely no reflection on the support we have had from our community venues.

“They have done absolutely everything we have asked of them and they have been vital in the success of the programme to date.

“It may be concerning for the public to see such rapid changes in where the vaccination programme is delivered.

“We are reacting to issues outwith our control as quickly as we can, to ensure the programme remains on track.

“We would not have been able to do this without the backing of our community transport partners, such as Dial-A-Bus, or the efforts of Stagecoach in changing their timetables to make travel to the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre as straightforward as possible.”

Venue changes for Moray COVID-19 vaccination programme From Monday 22 February 2021 activities at the satellite… Posted by NHS Grampian on Friday, February 19, 2021

Staff in Moray are rearranging any appointments affected by this change.

Anyone who has not heard from them should contact the national booking line on 0800 030 8012.

If you are struggling to work out how to get to their appointment should call THInC on 01467 536111 or email travel@thinc-hub.org for advice – they are open from 9am until 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Across Grampian, more than 140,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This means that most people over the age of 65 have some protection against Covid.