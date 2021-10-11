Aberdeen and Shire urged to ‘light up red’ for the 100th anniversary of the poppy

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the poppy as the national symbol of remembrance, Poppyscotland is encouraging Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire landmarks to “light up red”.

In the lead up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14, the charity is actively seeking out businesses and organisations based in the north-east to take part.

This can be done by adding red gel filters to the external lighting of buildings or landmarks.

Previous participants in the scheme have included Marischal College, Robert Gordon University and the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

The poppy became synonymous with remembrance and war due to soldiers fighting in the poppy fields in Belgium during First World War. It is now a tribute to those who were lost during both world wars.

Last month, three million handmade poppies from the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh were shipped across the country in anticipation of the centenary of the poppy and the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The paper poppies are made by war veterans, however, an additional 500,000 special poppies have been made to commemorate the 100-year milestone.

£2m is raised each year from the Scottish Poppy Appeal and remains the largest donation drive in Scotland.

The funds go towards supporting war veterans with things such as employment, housing, mental health and mobility.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is back after the devastating impact of Covid last year

This year’s Poppy Appeal has great importance following on from 2020 when the pandemic badly affected the ability to collect donations and support veterans in need.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising and learning at Poppyscotland, said: “The last 18 months have been a very difficult time for us as a charity, and even more so for the Armed Forces community we support.

“The pandemic halted all our major fundraising events and we had to drastically change the way in which we reached out to the public for donations.

“Despite this, we have still provided our vital, life-changing support uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.

“The support of local businesses and national landmarks has been fantastic over many years, and we’re eager to hear from other locations that would like to join us in paying tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community.

“To see the country light up red during the Remembrance period will be even more poignant as, 100 years on, the Poppy Appeal remains as important now as it ever has been.”