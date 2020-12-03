Aberdeenshire street has fastest broadband in Scotland, says USwitch

An Aberdeenshire street has the fastest broadband in the country, according to a new report.

Cairn Wynd in Inverurie has average speeds reaching 276.4Mbps over the past year.

The research by USwitch means that it would take residents of Cairn Wynd would take just three minutes and six seconds to download a two-hour HD film and two-and-a-half hours to download 45-minute TV show in HD

By comparison, sluggish Aultachruine in Glenshiel, Lochalsh is 134 times slower than the country’s fastest street, with residents taking almost seven hours to download the same film, or a minute and nine seconds for the show.

Sandy Hamilton Place in Inverurie also has high-speed internet, measuring in at 253Mbps.

The research is based on the results of the nearly 400,000 speed tests that were recorded across the UK as locked-down households become ever more reliant on home broadband.

Solution is coming for slow web speeds

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said some residents in the Inverurie area may be “astonished” by the results as he receives frequent complaints about broadband speeds.

Mr Burnett said: “In Meikle Wartle near Inverurie, a constituent told me their speed had dropped by 40% since restrictions were introduced which is disgraceful.

“The roll-out of the Scottish Government’s R100 high-speed broadband programme continues to be non-existent in Aberdeenshire yet it has started to be rolled out in central and southern parts of Scotland.

“At a time when more people are running businesses and working from home, pushing fast speeds outside of the central belt should be a priority.

“It’s vital Aberdeenshire doesn’t lag behind, particularly rural areas which have been pushed to the side when it comes to connectivity.”

Scottish Government Connectivity Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Our £600 million Reaching 100% (R100) programme will ensure that every home and business in Scotland can access a minimum of superfast broadband speed services by the end of 2021.

“While work is already underway in both the Central and South lot areas delivered through our R100 contracts, the £384 million contract for the North of Scotland was subject to a legal challenge putting contract signature on hold until the matter was resolved.

“Now that the case has been dismissed we are on track to have this contract signed by the end of this year and the majority of the build is expected as full fibre.

“Meanwhile, after great fanfare when first announced by the prime minister upon taking office, the UK Government’s own £5 billion commitment on the roll out of universal gigabit broadband infrastructure has already been watered down in terms of both coverage and timing and we are engaging with UK Ministers on the detail of the timing and extent of funding from that budget that will be committed by UK Ministers to address coverage in Scotland.”

Where are the fastest and slowest speeds to be found across the UK?

The UK’s slowest broadband measured in at a measly 0.12Mbps in Queens Road, Weybridge in Surrey — a staggering 5,330 times slower than the UK’s fastest street, Dale Lane in Appleton, Cheshire, where average speeds reached 639.67Mbps.

The gulf between the fastest and slowest speeds has increased in the last year, with 2019 rates differing by 830 times, with experts believing the nation’s digital divide is growing with the rollout of full-fibre broadband (FTTP) bringing ultrafast speeds to parts of the country.

Across the UK the number of broadband users enjoying faster speeds is growing with 54% accessing speeds in excess of 30mbps, up from 22% five years ago.

Rank Street Name and Location Average download speed (Mbps) Superfast broadband available? Ultrafast broadband available? 1 Aultachruine, Glenshiel, Kyle 2.06 No No 2 Popple Burn Park, Ednam, Kelso 2.07 No No 3 Strathaven, East Kilbride 2.21 Some No 4 Katherine Street, Airdrie 2.47 Yes Yes 5 Isle Of Colonsay, Scotland 3.19 No No 6 Woodville, Arbroath 3.70 No No 7 Carsie, Blairgowrie 4.40 No No 8 Straiton, Maybole 4.51 No No 9 Grampian Road, Stirling 4.66 Some Yes 10 Antonine Road, Bearsden, Glasgow 5.02 Yes Yes

In contrast, Scotland’s fastest speeds are found in: