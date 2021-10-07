Aberdeenshire siblings who lost their dad to appear on BBC’s Countryfile to share their story

Two siblings from Aberdeenshire will appear on the BBC’s Countryfile to share their inspirational story following the loss of their dad.

Alisa, 18 and Finn, 16, lost their dad Dave to cancer in November 2020, just months before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now almost two years on, the siblings will take part in this year’s Countryfile Ramble to raise money for Children in Need.

The charity supports Archie’s Child Bereavement Service, based in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, who supported the pair through the heart-breaking time in their lives.

Archie’s Child Bereavement Service deliver a bespoke service for children and young people to help manage their grief and understand their trauma.

Alisa, a keen traditional storyteller and folk singer, said the charity was “incredible” after support worker Carolyn helped her to work on coping mechanisms after witnessing her dad’s passing.

Also speaking of his gratitude, Finn, a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “Carolyn talks to me like an adult, not a child, and I find that really helpful.

“I’ve struggled with my feelings and she’s really helped me to develop emotional literacy – I can’t thank her enough.”

‘Loneliness is compounded’

Carolyn, bereavement support worker at Archie’s Child Bereavement Services added: “Lockdown has really changed the dynamics of grief and bereavement for many children.

“Grief is very isolating anyway, but combined with lockdown, the loneliness is compounded.”

In order to raise awareness and money for Children in Need, who have given almost £100,000 to the north-east charity, the brother and sister will don their walking boots and embark on a picturesque journey in Stonehaven – all while sharing their inspirational story.

The pair will be joined by TV presenter Charlotte Smith as they explore the beautiful Stonehaven coastline and venture to Dunnottar Castle as part of the Countryfile Ramble.

The show will be broadcast at 6pm on Sunday, October 24 which will showcase presenters and young people tackling routes across the UK from Northern Ireland to the Cotswolds.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, Children in Need funds 17 projects to the value of £1,306,334.

Over the course of six years, ramblers have raised more than £10.3million for the Children in Need.

This year will see the participants take on ramble challenges in some of the nation’s most exquisite locations including Helvellyn in the Lake District, Cwmcarn Forest in South Wales, the Mendip Hills in Somerset, Holkham in Norfolk and Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

Members of the public are also encouraged to get involved by taking part in their own sponsored rambles to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Full details on how to get involved are available at by clicking here.