Aberdeenshire secondary school recognised for creating face masks

Banff Academy is in the running to win an award after teachers and staff started making face masks for NHS frontline workers.

The Aberdeenshire secondary school is one of the finalists in the Education category in the Prospect 13 New Day Awards, which seek to highlight individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 crisis.

Principal Teacher of Design and Technology, Caroline McFarlane, and colleagues Caitlin Paton and Roisin Steele made face shields using materials in the school and a laser cutter.

The trio from made more than 1,400 masks which have been distributed to the community by the council.

Caroline said: “I was pleasantly surprised to learn Banff Academy has been nominated for this award.

“The response from the public has been fantastic and has spurred us on to continue with making this important and vital equipment for those working on the front line.

“This is our way of saying thank you to those who have shown selfless care to those in need.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “It’s fantastic to see teachers and the community in Aberdeenshire working together for the common good in supporting those frontline staff any way they can.

“Providing our carers and key workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including face masks is so important in the fight against Coronavirus and it is fantastic to see Aberdeenshire playing a leading role.”

Live Life Aberdeenshire has donated 3D printers for use and voluntary and community groups are being encouraged to apply for £2,000 grants from the Aberdeenshire Community Resilience Fund.

For more information about the Aberdeenshire Community Resilience Fund visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/funding/community-resilience-covid-19/

For more information about the Prospect 13 New Day Awards visit www.prospect13.co.uk/new-day-awards/