Full List: Aberdeenshire school pupils help name regions 32 gritters

Sir Chilly Connolly, Frosty the Snow Van and Haddo Nuff O the Sna are just some of the fantastic names picked for Aberdeenshire Council’s gritters.
Staff and pupils from schools across the region submitted ideas for the region’s 32 gritters.
And today the winning names have been released, along with the areas they will be covering.
Other great names include Sleeting Beauty, Thaw Patrol, Plougher O’ Scotland, Spready the Eagle and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang.
In a tweet, the Aberdeenshire Council roads department thanked everyone for their submissions, adding “it was a struggle narrowing it down to 32 names”.
The regions gritters have been out in force over the last few days following icy conditions and snow falling in the west and north of the region.
Banff and Buchan
- The Grittinator
- The Nitty Gritty
- Frosty the Snow Van
- Gritie Express
- Far’s ‘A the Sna?
Formartine
- Sir Chilly Connolly
- The Gritalow
- Sleeting Beauty
- The Big Yin
- Grita Thawberg
Marr North
- Plougher O’ Scotland
- The BFG (Big Friendly Gritter)
- Gritty McGrit Grit
- Vincent Van Grit
- Gritty Greta
Kincardine and Mearns
- Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
- Grit the Road Jack
- Spready Gonzales
- The Grittest Snowman
Buchan
- Gritterasauraus
- Kitty McGritty
- Icy Spicy
- Grittings Got Talent
Garioch
- Thaw Patrol
- Haddo Nuff O the Sna
- Alexander the Grit
- Gritney Gears
Marr South
- Grit-Zilla
- Snow Slayer
- Spready the Eagle
- Gritty Bitty
- Benn-Ski