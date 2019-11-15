Full List: Aberdeenshire school pupils help name regions 32 gritters

Sir Chilly Connolly, Frosty the Snow Van and Haddo Nuff O the Sna are just some of the fantastic names picked for Aberdeenshire Council’s gritters.

Staff and pupils from schools across the region submitted ideas for the region’s 32 gritters.

And today the winning names have been released, along with the areas they will be covering.

Other great names include Sleeting Beauty, Thaw Patrol, Plougher O’ Scotland, Spready the Eagle and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang.

In a tweet, the Aberdeenshire Council roads department thanked everyone for their submissions, adding “it was a struggle narrowing it down to 32 names”.

The regions gritters have been out in force over the last few days following icy conditions and snow falling in the west and north of the region.

Banff and Buchan

The Grittinator

The Nitty Gritty

Frosty the Snow Van

Gritie Express

Far’s ‘A the Sna?

Formartine

Sir Chilly Connolly

The Gritalow

Sleeting Beauty

The Big Yin

Grita Thawberg

Marr North

Plougher O’ Scotland

The BFG (Big Friendly Gritter)

Gritty McGrit Grit

Vincent Van Grit

Gritty Greta

Kincardine and Mearns

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Grit the Road Jack

Spready Gonzales

The Grittest Snowman

Buchan

Gritterasauraus

Kitty McGritty

Icy Spicy

Grittings Got Talent

Garioch

Thaw Patrol

Haddo Nuff O the Sna

Alexander the Grit

Gritney Gears

Marr South