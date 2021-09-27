Aberdeenshire school forced to close as heavy rain floods kitchen

A school in Aberdeenshire has been forced to close for the day after heavy rain flooded the kitchens, leaving staff unable to provide the children with meals.
Kellands School in Inverurie sent a message to parents earlier today to say the building would be shut “with immediate effect”, adding: “This decision has not been taken lightly but the health and safety of our children is paramount.”
