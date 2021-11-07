Major Aberdeenshire road to remain closed overnight after fallen trees block route

An Aberdeenshire road is to remain closed to motorists overnight due to a number of fallen down trees.

Police have imposed a road closure on the A981 Fraserburgh to New Deer road between Memsie and Strichen today as work to clear debris from the carriageway continues.

Aberdeenshire Council workers have also been on hand as work to remove the fallen trees along the route underway.

Road closure #A981 – updateA981 remains closed due to fallen trees at the south-most exit from Memsie southward… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 7 November 2021

The trees buckled as a result of the gale-force winds battering the north-east amidst the Met Office’s yellow weather warning.

Officials had been hoping to reopen the road this afternoon, however, police have confirmed the road closure will remain in place until Monday.

A diversion has been put in place for motorists.

Issues across the region

High winds are wreaking havoc across the north and north-east as a yellow weather warning remains in force.

Boundary fences concealing work on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens project collapsed overnight as harsh winds swept through the city.

Fencing erected along the city’s Union Street was left strewn across the road giving residents a first glimpse of the £28 million transformation.

