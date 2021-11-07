Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Major Aberdeenshire road to remain closed overnight after fallen trees block route

By Michelle Henderson
07/11/2021, 1:35 pm Updated: 07/11/2021, 1:50 pm
The A981 Fraserburgh to New Deer road will remain closed overnight as work to clear a number of fallen trees along the route continues.

An Aberdeenshire road is to remain closed to motorists overnight due to a number of fallen down trees.

Police have imposed a road closure on the A981 Fraserburgh to New Deer road between Memsie and Strichen today as work to clear debris from the carriageway continues.

Aberdeenshire Council workers have also been on hand as work to remove the fallen trees along the route underway.

Road closure #A981 – updateA981 remains closed due to fallen trees at the south-most exit from Memsie southward…

Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 7 November 2021

The trees buckled as a result of the gale-force winds battering the north-east amidst the Met Office’s yellow weather warning.

Officials had been hoping to reopen the road this afternoon, however, police have confirmed the road closure will remain in place until Monday.

A diversion has been put in place for motorists.

Issues across the region

High winds are wreaking havoc across the north and north-east as a yellow weather warning remains in force.

Boundary fences concealing work on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens project collapsed overnight as harsh winds swept through the city.

Fencing erected along the city’s Union Street was left strewn across the road giving residents a first glimpse of the £28 million transformation.

