Aberdeenshire road shut in both directions by police following crash

Motorists are advised to avoid an Aberdeenshire road following a crash this morning.
Police have closed the B9077 near the B979 in both directions.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews received a call at 8.5am about a collision near Durris.
They made the scene safe and are no longer in attendance.
At this time there are no details of injuries.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
More to follow.
Road Closure B9077 at Gallow HillDue to an RTC, the B9077 near to the B979 is currently closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, May 7, 2021
