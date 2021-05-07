Aberdeenshire road shut in both directions by police following crash

Motorists are advised to avoid an Aberdeenshire road following a crash this morning.

Police have closed the B9077 near the B979 in both directions.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews received a call at 8.5am about a collision near Durris.

They made the scene safe and are no longer in attendance.

At this time there are no details of injuries.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.